Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday acquitted a man sentenced to death in the murder of a minor in 2017 and ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the victim.

A lower court had awarded death sentence to the man in connection with the killing of the minor victim, aged 13 then.

A bench of Justices PN Prakash and V Sivagnanam passed the order on an appeal filed by the accused against the capital punishment awarded by the Mahila court in Chengalpattu, while pointing out at 'lapses' in the probe.

The court ordered an investigation by the government into the alleged lapses and take suitable action against those who are responsible for them.

Dealing in detail with the various material evidence in the case, the bench said, "this Court is unable to confirm the conviction of the appellant" under relevant POCSO and IPC sections, including murder.

"Further, this court is saddened to note that the investigation of the case of the murder of a young girl has been done very shabbily," the court noted.

"Therefore, we direct the state government to conduct an enquiry with regard to the lapses in the investigation of the case and take suitable action against those who are responsible for the lapses," the court said.

The bench also directed payment of Rs five lakh compensation to the victim's family "as reparation" not only for the failure to protect her but also for failing to bring the perpetrator to guilt.

