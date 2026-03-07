Thiruvananthapuram, March 7: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced five major welfare guarantees aimed at strengthening social security and empowering women and youth in Kerala. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha earlier today addressed the gathering at the concluding session of the Puthuyuga Yatra in Kerala. The guarantees are designed to improve healthcare access, provide financial security for families, and create opportunities in entrepreneurship and elderly welfare.

The schemes include a 'women's empowerment package' in which women in the state will be allowed free travel on buses operated by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. In addition, female college students will receive ₹1,000 per month to support higher education and reduce financial burden on families. Kerala Elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Voters Can Carry Mobile Phones Till Polling Station Gate, EVMs to Display Colour Photos of Candidates.

Additionally, social welfare pensions for vulnerable sections will be increased to ₹3,000 to ensure stronger financial security. Gandhi also announced that under the proposed Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, families will receive free medical coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, while youth will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to start businesses and generate employment.

A dedicated department will also be created to focus on the welfare, dignity, and protection of elderly citizens. The Congress leadership said these guarantees are aimed at providing financial relief to families, empowering women and youth, and ensuring comprehensive social security for all citizens in Kerala. On the other hand, last month, BJP National President Nitin Nabin spearheaded the official launch of the BJP's election charge in Kerala. Kerala Final Voter List 2026 Released: How to Check Your Name Online Before Assembly Elections.

Addressing a sea of energetic supporters, Nabin declared that the BJP Kerala karyakartas are fully committed to an unwavering mission: strengthening the party's presence from Panchayat to Parliament. He emphasised that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is one of progress, integrity, and national pride, must reach every booth and every household across the state.

Nabin paid a stirring tribute to the BJP karykartas in Kerala, honoring their profound sacrifices in the face of adversity. With absolute conviction, he proclaimed that their dedication would not be in vain, asserting that "the Lotus will surely bloom in Kerala." Kerala will go for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026, to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

