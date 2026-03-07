Mahabalipuram, March 7: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announced key initiatives for women's welfare and safety on Saturday, ahead of the Assembly elections. Addressing party workers ahead of International Women's Day, Vijay stated that his party would implement the 'Vetri Payanam (Victory Journey) Scheme', allowing women to travel free on government buses. To ensure women's safety, a Rani Velu Nachiyar Force would be created, with women officers deployed across various locations in plain clothes and equipped with body cameras.

Vijay added that Anjalai Ammal Fast-Track Courts for Women would be established to quickly investigate and deliver justice in crimes against women. He said, "Vetri Payanam (Victory Journey) Scheme- Women will be allowed to travel free of cost on all government buses. To ensure women's safety, a Rani Velu Nachiyar Force will be created. Women officers from this force, in plain clothes and equipped with body cameras, will be deployed across various locations for security duties. 500 teams will be formed across the state to ensure women's safety. Anjalai Ammal Fast-Track Courts for Women will be established to quickly investigate and deliver justice in crimes against women. Smart panic buttons will be introduced for women's safety in public transport. These will be installed in all public transport vehicles, including private share autos. Through these systems, a response and protection will be ensured within five minutes." Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay Calls Upcoming Polls 'TVK Vs DMK' Battle; Udhayanidhi Stalin Pitches MK Stalin as National Leader as Politics Heat Up in State.

The party would also introduce smart panic buttons in public transport vehicles, including private share autos, to ensure a response and protection within five minutes. CCTV cameras and proper lighting would be installed in vulnerable areas to create "zero dark spots". Vijay also announced the distribution of free sanitary pads through public distribution points

"Zero dark spots will be created by ensuring CCTV cameras and proper lighting in all vulnerable areas. Modern command centres will monitor these systems to ensure women's safety. Free sanitary pads will be distributed through public distribution points such as ration shops, schools, and colleges," he added. He also announced the 'Singa Pengal (Empowered Women) Development Scheme', providing interest-free funding up to Rs 5 lakh to women-run Self-Help Groups. Vinay said, "Singa Pengal (Empowered Women) Development Scheme-Women-run Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will receive interest-free funding up to ₹5 lakh to enhance their production capacity. SHGs that transform into registered MSMEs will also receive ₹5 lakh annually as a 100% grant." Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay to Contest From One of North Chennai Constituencies, Says Party’s General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Additionally, the 'Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme' would be introduced, offering a gold ring to every newborn child in Tamil Nadu, along with a Baby Welcome Kit containing essential items. These schemes aim to promote women's empowerment, safety, and welfare, Vijay said, adding that his party was committed to ensuring the well-being of women and children in the state.

"Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme- To celebrate the birth of every child in Tamil Nadu, the Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme will be introduced. Every newborn child will receive a gold ring as a blessing from the government. A Baby Welcome Kit will also be provided, containing: Nutritional supplements, Baby clothes, Baby soaps, Baby oil, Baby powder, Mosquito nets, Toys, Napkins and diapers," Vijay added. Earlier, Vijay announced several poll promises stating that his party would provide six free LPG cylinders per year to every family, increase the women's rights allowance to Rs 2,500 per month, and create a separate department for women, children, and the elderly under his direct supervision.

While addressing the gathering, Vijay said, "Every family will be provided 6 free LPG gas cylinders per year. The women's rights allowance will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month. A separate department for women, children, and the elderly will be created, and it will function under my direct supervision. Ensuring the safety and welfare of women, children, and the elderly is one of our fundamental principles. A separate department dedicated to women and children will be established. A monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be provided to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. However, state and central government employees will be exempted from this scheme." Vijay also announced the 'Annapoorani Super Six Scheme', providing six free LPG cylinders annually to every family, and the 'Annan Seer Scheme', offering one sovereign of gold and a silk saree to brides as a ceremonial gift.

Furthermore, he announced the 'Kamarajar Education Rights Scheme', providing Rs 15,000 annually to mothers or guardians to support children's education from Class 1 to Class 12, to curb the dropout rates. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his TVK is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

