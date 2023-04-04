Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) to come up with a scheme to ensure quick and hassle-free darshan for pregnant women and differently-abled persons in five major temples in Tamil Nadu.

The Bench gave the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchandur area.

The petition said, "There are over 40,000 temples under the control of the HR&CE in Tamil Nadu. Most of the devotees have to wait for 3 to 4 hours for darshan in the five major temples in Tamil Nadu - Palani Murugan Temple, Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, Thiruvarangam Aranganathar Temple, Rameswaram Ramanatha Swamy Temple and Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. These temples offer free darshan, darshan at Rs 100 or Rs 200 and also special route quick darshan also takes place. So fix separate darshan slots for VVIPs and VIPs, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, mothers with infant, sick people in these five major temples."

The judges noted that such a relief could not be granted as more than 50 per cent of devotees would claim time slot under 'sick persons' category and it would not be possible for the temple authorities to provide the same.

However, the judges agreed that instead of assigning time slots, the HR and CE departments could consider ensuring quick and hassle-free darshan in major temples across the state for two of the above categories -- persons with disabilities and pregnant women. (ANI)

