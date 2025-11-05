Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu police not to submit its final report in furtherance of the FIR (First Information Report) registered against TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, regarding an 'X' post, until Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Police had registered an FIR against Arjuna for an 'X' post, posted on October 29, alleging it incited violence. Subsequently, Arjuna moved the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR.

After hearing arguments on Wednesday, a bench of Justice Jagdish Chandra adjourned the case to Friday, directing that no final report be filed until then. The court noted that the State would resume its submissions on the next date of hearing, following which the petitioner, Aadhav Arjuna, will present his response.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arjuna, contended that the FIR against the TVK leader was entirely political and bogus. He argued that Arjuna was being targeted for being an opposition politician and that the post in question, posted on October 29, 2025, did not incite violence.

Singhvi submitted that the X post, which was later deleted, merely expressed an opinion on alleged police brutality during the Karur stampede incident and should be viewed in the broader context of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Senior Advocate NR Elango, appearing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the X post was openly violent, and it was only because of the FIR that any precipitative action was prevented.

The Court will resume hearing Arjuna's plea on Friday.

The post made by Arjuna on October 29 allegedly called for a Nepal-like uprising against the state government. Following a backlash, the post was deleted.

Gohil Agarwal Law Chambers represents the petitioner Aadhav Arjuna. (ANI)

