Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) The NIA conducted searches at six places in Jharkhand's Chatra district and one location in Ranchi on Friday in connection with a terror-funding case involving the Magadh Amrapali Colliery.

The case pertains to alleged raising of terror funds and money-laundering by a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand and Bihar, two states affected by left-wing extremism, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

Some of the locals had formed an illegal operating committee in the coal region of Amrapali-Magadh, which was working for the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), declared an unlawful association by the Jharkhand government, the spokesperson said.

They were raising illegitimate funds from contractors, transporters and coal businessmen for TPC leaders Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu, Kohramji, Akrmanji, Anischay Ganjhu, Bhikan Ganjhu, Deepu Singh and Bindu Ganjhu, he added.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 'Ascertainment of Religious Character of Place of Worship Not Barred by 1991 Act', Says Supreme Court Says,.

The case, initially registered in January 2016, was re-registered by the NIA on February 16, 2018.

During the searches carried out at the premises of suspects, firearms, ammunition, Rs 3.66 lakh in cash, 11 vehicles, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)