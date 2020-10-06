Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 6 (ANI): Days after the incident came to light in which a patient was infested with maggots at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that action will be taken after receiving the report on the incident so that it is not repeated in future.

"When a complaint came, the government has decided to conduct a detailed enquiry after removing responsible persons from the post. That is the formality. One COVID nodal officer and two head nurses were suspended and all government doctors associations expressed their solidarity with them and started the protest," Shailaja said while talking to media here.

The protesting doctors who were on strike in Thiruvananthapuram stopped their protest after a meeting with Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday.

"The health department has conveyed the message that at this point going ahead with protest is not fair. All are accepting that Medical negligence may have happened. We are taking action to solve all such complaints. Here, doctors and nurses have treated thousands of patients with care. But sometimes some lapses may happen. We have got the report and will examine and take action," she said.

"I had a discussion with doctors who were on strike and requested them to stop the protest. As the report comes we will take action respecting their service. After getting the report, action will be taken within 24 hours so that such things are not repeated in the future. The doctors have informed that they have withdrawn their protest," she added.

Senior doctor Aruna and two head nurses were suspended last week after it was revealed that a person who was under treatment in COVID-19 ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical college hospital had maggots on his body. (ANI)

