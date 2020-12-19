Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of an advocate who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Senior advocate Rajinder Handa succumbed to coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College on October 3. Following his death, members of the Bilaspur District Bar Association had alleged negligence in treatment.

A delegation of the bar association called on the chief minister at his official residence here on Saturday and was informed about the inquiry, an official spokesperson said.

Bilaspur district bar association president Chaman Thakur was part of the delegation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)