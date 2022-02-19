Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,07,777, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district stood at 11,861. Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,277, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.

