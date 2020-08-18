Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said.

With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state reached 20,687, he said.

9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

In state capital Mumbai, 931 new cases and 49 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,30,410, and death toll to 7,222.

The number of active cases in the country's financial capital is 17,693, the official said.

Pune city reported 1,267 new cases along with 54 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city stands at 81,674 and death toll at 2,131, the official said.

So far 32,64,384 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,15,477, new cases 11,119, total deaths 20,687, recoveries 4,37,870, active cases 1,56,608 and people tested so far 32,64,384.

