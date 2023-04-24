Pune, Apr 24 (PTI) Twelve people were injured on Monday after their bus overturned and landed on its left side in Maharashtra's Pune district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 8:30pm on near Yavat on the Pune-Solapur Highway when the bus was on its way from Mumbai to Nizamabad in Telangana, he said.

"According to passengers, the driver applied brakes to dodge a motorcycle, and the bus toppled and landed on its left side. Twelve of the 40 occupants in the bus sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. All are out of danger," said Inspector Hemant Shendge of Yavat police station.

The bus was removed from the road using a crane to allow normal traffic flow at the site, he added.

