Nagpur, May 18 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold items and mobile phones of COVID-19 victims in a hospital in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Dekate and Chhatrapal Sonkusre, are employed with a firm contracted by the hospital to pack the corpses of COVID-19 victims, a Tehsil police station official said.

A probe began after a woman filed a complaint that the mobile phone of her father, who died of the infection a few days ago, was missing, he said,

"Our probe zeroed in on Dekate and Sonkusre. There have been complaints earlier as well of thefts of this kind from the hospital. We recovered mobile phones, gold and other items collectively worth Rs 1.68 lakh from them. They have been arrested for five theft incidents," he said.

