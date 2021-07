Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Two boys are feared drowned in Chimbipada river in Bhiwandi in Thane district, fire brigade officials said on Friday.

The two were part of a group of six which had gone for a swim during the day, and the search for the two was continuing, they added.

