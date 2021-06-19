Palghar, Jun 19 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly snatching a chain in Vasai in Palghar district earlier this year, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said on Saturday.

Shahnawaz Shaikh and Sachin Valodra had entered the ice cream shop of Anju Prajapati in Naigaon area on March 24 and snatched her chain weighing 15 grams, Senior Inspector Kalyan Karpe of Vasai police station said.

"The chain as well as a scooter on which the accused escaped were recovered. A chain they had snatched earlier in February has also been recovered," he added.

