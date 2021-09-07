Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) With the addition of 212 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,53,113, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Axis Bank Announces 'ComeAsYouAre'; a Charter of Policies for Employees and Customers From LGBTQIA+ Community; Check List of Initiatives Here.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,322, he said.

Also Read | Nipah Virus Outbreak in Kerala: Centre Suggests Measures to State Govt, Asks to Strengthen Contact Tracing Measures.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,794, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)