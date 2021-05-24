Aurangabad, May 24 (PTI) Three history-sheeters were arrested in Jalna district in connection with a robbery carried out on May 9 and cash, gold as well as weapons, including a pistol, have been seized, an official said on Monday.

Five people had entered a man's shop in Jalna's Vasundhara Nagar area and fled with cash and gold, an official said.

"Three have been held and a country made pistol, a knife and two bullets apart from cash and gold were seized. Two others are on the run and efforts are on to nab them" he added.

