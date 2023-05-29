Buldhana, May 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a car they were travelling in hit a road divider and then caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday morning, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover on Eve of Wedding, Both Die in Road Accident in Mirzapur.

The accident took place between 5 am and 5.30 am near Deulgaon Kol village on the expressway, an official from Bibi police station said.

Also Read | North Korea Plans to Launch Satellite in Coming Days, Notifies Neighbouring Japan; Japanese Coast Guard Issues Safety Warning for Ships.

The car carrying three persons hit a road divider following which one of them fell out of the vehicle, he said.

The official said the car then caught fire in which two persons who were inside the vehicle were charred to death. Another person who had fallen out the vehicle succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said.

As per preliminary information, there was a diesel can in the car, the official said.

Last Wednesday, four persons were killed after their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) hit a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district.

A total of 39 people have lost their lives and 143 were injured in accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year, a senior police official earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)