Akola, Dec 10 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a mini-truck hit them while they were out on a morning walk in Maharashtra's Akola district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 6 am on Akot-Anjangaon state highway, Akot rural police station's inspector Dnyanoba Phad said.

The four victims were walking on a roadside when the mini-truck hit them.

Three of them died on the spot, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shaligram Uttamrao Raut (60), Uttamrao Kisanrao Nathe (60) and Gajanan Nemade (55), all from Akot town.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured person was admitted to a hospital in Akola, the official said.

The truck driver was detained, he added.

