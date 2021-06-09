Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,22,477 with the addition of 394 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 36 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,549.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.82 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,12,451, while the death toll has reached 2,199, another official said.

