Buldhana, Aug 2 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one seriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truck hit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtra's Buldhana, police said.

The car was going towards Akola when a container truck heading towards Khamgaon hit it near Kolori village at around 6pm, said an official.

Also Read | Dawn, Pakistan News Channel, Hacked; Indian Tricolour With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

"Four people died on the spot and one person suffered grievous injuries. Such was the impact that the bodies had to be taken out using gas cutters," said the Khamgaon Rural police official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)