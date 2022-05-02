Thane, May 2 (PTI) Four people were injured after their car fell into a nearly 50-feet-deep gorge at the Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The victims were travelling from Ale Phata to Kalyan town when their car developed a snag in Murbad area.

The car driver lost control over the wheels and it fell into the gorge, an official from Tokawade police station said, adding that the vehicle was badly damaged.

Four of the injured car occupants were later rescued and rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Two children travelling in the car escaped unhurt, the official said.

