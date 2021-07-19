Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Four undertrials escaped from a sub jail in Madha in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday morning, one of whom was nabbed some time later, police said.

One of the escapees, identified as Akbar Pawar, pretended that he was having convulsions, due to which prison staff opened the door of his cell to treat him, a Madha police station official said.

"The other three inmates in the cell, Siddheshwar Kaiche, Akash Bhalekar and Tanaji Lokre, fled when Pawar was being treated. When the prison staff ran after them, Pawar too escaped," he said.

The official, however, said Pawar had convulsions earlier, which required hospitalization on two occasions, and, therefore, he managed to get the prison staff to lower their guard while responding to his medical situation.

"Bhalekar was arrested later and efforts are on to nab the other three. All four have serious offences like murder, fake currency and illegal possession of weapons against their names," the official said.

