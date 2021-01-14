Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,48,170 with the detection of 413 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, four more people also died of the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 6,042, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stands at 2.43 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,37,977 COVID-19patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 95.89 per cent.

At present, there are 4,151 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,695, while the death toll has risen to 1,193, an official from the district administration said. PTI

