Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) At least 959 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Thursday.

The details came to light when the collector took a review of the current status of orphaned children in the district.

As many as 29 children, who had lost both their parents to the dreaded disease, are eligible for a grant of Rs 5 lakh with interest once they turn 21, Narvekar said.

A total of 959 children who had lost a parent to the disease are eligible for Rs 1,125 as maintenance under the scheme, he said.

According to the district authorities, a total of 669 women had lost their husbands in the pandemic, and they will be eligible for benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

The collector also informed that NGOs have offered to help out 47 children in their education.

The collector has directed the education department to arrange for school fees for children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19.

