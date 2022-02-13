Chandrapur, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday visited Chandrapur district and reviewed the work of sludge removal from the historic Ramlala Talao and also spoke to officials on plans to deepen the Irai river.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 37 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Turns Turtle in Chitrakoot.

District guardian minister Vijay Wadettiwar had launched the sludge removal work, which is being financed from the District Mineral Development Fund, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Days After Eloping, Burnt Body of 18-Year-Old Girl Found in Fields in Muzaffarnagar; Two Family Members Detained .

Thackeray, who is state environment and tourism minister, said the sludge removal work must be completed by May.

He also said the work of deepening and widening Irai river must involve public participation and asked officials to come up with a development plan for this.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)