Nashik, Jun 27 (PTI) Army jawan Sachin More, who died while trying to save his colleagues who had fallen into a river along the India-China border in the Galwan valley, was on Saturday cremated in Maharashtra's Nashik district with full military honours.

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of the jawan at his native village Sakori Zap in Malegaon taluka.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil had informed that More had died while trying to save his two colleagues who had fallen into a river. They were posted in the Galwan valley, the site of a fierce clash between soldiers of India and China on June 15, he had said.

District guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, agriculture minister Dada Bhuse and local MPs paid their tributes to More.

Two majors, a junior commissioned officer and 20 jawans from the armed forces saluted the martyr and offered a wreath.

Hundreds of people from Sakori Zap and nearby villages raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Shaheed Sachin More Amar Rahe" on the occasion.

People wore masks and face-covers during the funeral.

