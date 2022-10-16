Aurangabad, Oct 16 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Aurangabad circle has brought out its collection of vintage cameras and photography-related paraphernalia dating back to more than 130 years to display at its office here, an official said.

Nearly 100 items, including 10 cameras and 90 other parts, have been put on display at the office to give visitors a rare glimpse of photography equipment used in the olden times, he said.

The Aurangabad circle of ASI (earlier called the western circle) was formed in 1885 to cover monuments in the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, which included Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Sindh province (Pakistan), the official said.

It was later bifurcated and renamed as south western circle and was headquartered in Pune. In 1964, it was shifted to Aurangabad, he said.

Over a period of 137 years, the Aurangabad circle has managed to maintain an impeccable collection of cameras, the official said.

Large cameras manufactured in Britain, made of wood and brass are part of the display at the ASI's office, he said.

The oldest in the collection is a Gandolfi camera manufactured in 1885, which is made of wood and brass, he said.

"These cameras were maintained well and polished from time to time even when they were not in use. The speed graphic camera, which is on display at the office, is also in working condition," senior photographer Vijay Satbhai told PTI.

At least 90 photography-related paraphernalia such as lenses, plates, shutters and other equipment are also on display at the office, it was stated.

When contacted, Superintending Archaeologist of the circle Milan Kumar Chauley said, "We have brought our camera collection on display for visitors. Similarly, we also have a collection of vintage typewriters, which we plan to put on display."

