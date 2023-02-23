Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Thursday said it was postponing the implementation of new syllabus for exams to 2025 instead of starting it from the current year.

MPSC aspirants have been protesting across the state, mainly in Pune, seeking that the new syllabus be implemented from 2025 and have been firm on continuing their stir even after meeting ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The announcement of the implementation of the new syllabus being postponed was made by MPSC on its Twitter handle.

In June last year, the MPSC had said it would switch to descriptive pattern exams from the present objective type.

This had led to protests from aspirants who claimed they would not get time to to prepare as per the new syllabus if it is implemented from 2023.

