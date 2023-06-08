Amravati, Jun 8 (PTI) A man who claimed to be a 'baba' (godman) was arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who came to him for some treatment, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district's Daryapur area, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gurunath Naidu said.

"The woman had gone to the accused along with her husband. He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. The so-called baba has been arrested and further probe is underway," the SDPO said.

