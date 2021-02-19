Palghar, Feb 19 (PTI) A man from Nani-Daman was arrested for allegedly transporting banned gutka and tobacco products worth over Rs 2 lakh into Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

A team from Kasa police station intercepted a tempo at Ghol toll naka on Wednesday and on checking the vehicle, found banned gutka and products, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The police seized the banned goods worth Rs 2.42 lakh from the tempo and arrested the 24-year-old driver, who hailed from Nani-Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and FDA regulations has been registered against the accused at Kasa police station, he added.

