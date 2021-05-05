Nagpur, May 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man riding his brand new motorcycle died after it skidded off the road in Lakadganj area here on Wednesday, police said.

The biker, Mayur Kapkar, was speeding at the time of the incident this morning, they said.

Kapkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 1.15 pm. A case of accidental death was registered by Lakadganj police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)