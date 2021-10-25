Nagpur, Oct 25 (PTI) In a freak incident, a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle hit a road divider and fell off a flyover after losing his balance in Sadar area of Nagpur city on Monday night. He died before he could be admitted in a hospital due to serious head injuries, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Umredkar. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

