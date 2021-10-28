Jalna, Oct 28 (PTI) Armed robbers looted jewelry and cash worth about Rs 1.25 crore from a branch of the Buldana Urban Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday evening, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The incident took place at Shahgad in Ambad tehsil.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Three unidentified men who were wearing masks entered the branch around 5 pm and threatened the staff by pointing pistols at them, said a police official.

They took away the staff's mobile phones and locked them inside the bank's strong-room before fleeing with an estimated Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 1 crore, he said.

The heist unfolded in just eight minutes, the official added.

The branch had no security guard.

The police have set up check points across the districts of Jalna, Beed and Aurangabad to nab the robbers, the official said.

District superintendent of police Vinayk Deshmukh, additional SP Vikrant Deshmukh and Local Crime Branch chief Subhash Bhujang visited the spot.

"We have formed a special team to nab the culprits," Bhujang told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)