Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains and claimed to have solved 10 cases including one of theft of a motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Gold jewellery weighing 135 grams and a motorbike collectively valued at Rs 6.75 lakh were recovered from the accused, Mohammad Karibshah Sayyed, who was nabbed from Kalyan area on Saturday, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

A woman had complained to police that on February 11, when she went out to make some purchases, the accused snatched her 'mangalsutra' (sacred chain worn by married women) worth Rs 75,000.

A police probe team worked on various leads, including the intelligence and technical inputs, and arrested the accused, the spokesperson said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he was involved in nine more crimes including the theft of a motorbike from Rabale being used to move while snatching chains, he said.

With this, chain snatching cases in Bhiwandi taluka, Padgha, Shahapur and Rabale police stations have been detected, the official said.

