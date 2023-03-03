Aurangabad, Mar 3 (PTI) In a bizarre incident, a Class 12 student appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate examination in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday ran out of the exam centre with his answer sheet, which is now missing, an official said.

The student was appearing for the Maths exam at Nagsen Madhyamik Vidyalay in Vedant Nagar police station jurisdiction in the afternoon, he said.

Just 10 minutes before the duration of the paper was to end around 2 pm, the teen sought permission to go to the toilet and when the invigilator denied his request, the boy ran out of the classroom, the official said.

Only one page of the boy's answer sheet was found at his desk and the rest was missing, he said.

The police were soon informed and a search was launched for the student, who scaled the compound wall and entered a private library nearby, the official said.

After being brought back to the centre, the boy did not respond to any questions about the missing answer sheet or give a reason for his action, he said. The police have initiated the process of registering an offence in this regard, inspector Brahma Giri told PTI. "The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken as per rules," R T Chavan, centre head of Nagsen Vidyalay told reporters.

