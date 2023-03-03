Thane, March 3: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a three-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by a man in Panvel on Thursday. The minor was sleeping with her mother and two siblings at Panvel railway station when the accused picked her up and took her with him. The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in Nagpada Area; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the minor girl along with her mother and two siblings boarded a long-distance train at Bhurhanpur in MP to go to Raver but the train did not halt there and she reached Panvel. Tired from the journey and having no place to go, they slept on a bench at the Panvel station. However, horror unfolded when the accused, Mukesh Saha, kidnapped the girl and raped her. Maharashtra: Two Pose As Cops, Gang-Rape Minor in Thane; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

As per the reports, the minor was found lying unconscious across the tracks without any clothes. Taking swift action, Panvel GRP personnel arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused, a ragpicker and a drug addict, lives under Kalamboli bridge on the Sion-Panvel highway. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

