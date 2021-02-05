Aurangabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with the officials in Aurangabad to take stock of the ongoing development works in the district.

The meeting was held at the district collectorate here.

Talking to PTI, a top official from the district administration said, "The chief minister took a review of the works related to irrigation and Aurangabad Smart City project, among others."

Thackeray first went to the Delhi Gate area of the city, where the work of a water tank is in progress.

As the ground-breaking ceremony of the district sports complex was cancelled, the CM later reached the collector office.

Shiv Sena MLC and party's district unit chief Ambadas Danve said, "The chief minister came to Aurangabad and took a review of the ongoing projects. He discussed 43 different issues and took a review of the action taken on them."

When contacted, district collector Sunil Chavan said these issues included four-laning of Aurangabad-Paithan road, additional land for Harsul garbage processing centre, making tourist centres at Ajanta and Ellora operational and employment guarantee scheme.

"The issue of requirement of funds for section work of left canal of Palkhed dam, which is feeder canal for Narangi project that provides water to Vaijapur in Aurangabad, was also discussed during the meeting," a senior official said.

