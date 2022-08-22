Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old collegian has died of burn injuries in Maharashtra's Nagpur city while reportedly working on a study-related project using petrol at home, a police official said on Monday.

Gaurav Pramod Dakhode, a resident of Hajaripahad, is a final-year Bachelor's in Computer Application (BCA) student in a local college and often used to carry out such experiments, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

"A fire broke out while he was doing this project on August 16. He was hospitalised with burn injuries and died on August 20. We have registered an accidental death case and a probe is underway," the official said.

