Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Ahead of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Congress informed that it is prepping up for the upcoming polls and held discussions about the party's manifesto for the state.

Speaking to the reporters yesterday, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil said, "Today, we had Mumbai regional Congress committee's screening and strategy committee meeting. We have discussed the preparations for the elections of the corporations. We have also discussed the manifesto and programs that we should launch."

Patil also informed that they have decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December in this regard.

"The committee has unanimously decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December i.e. Congress foundation day. Committee also decided to invite Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi to the rally," said HK Patil.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP unit on Thursday informed that the party will not let any local body elections take place until the issue of other backward classes (OBC) reservations gets resolved.

Addressing the reporters, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had said, "BJP will not let any local body elections take place until the issue of OBC reservation is resolved."

Speaking further on the upcoming local body elections, BJP's Patil had said, "There's no possibility of BJP-MNS alliance because the latter's views about other states are unacceptable to us."

This news pours in amidst the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections that will be held in 2022 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)