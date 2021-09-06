Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Women workers of Congress on Monday showed black flags to Union minister Smriti Irani in protest against the rising prices of essential commodities when she reached Dharavi here to attend a programme as part of the Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan (nutrition awareness campaign), a party corporator said.

A police official said black flags were shown when the Women and Child Development Minister and her convoy reached the Kala Killa area in the Dharavi slum.

“We showed black flags and bangles to Smriti Irani when she arrived to attend an Anganwadi (child care centre) programme here in the morning. We were protesting against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder and other basic commodities," said Congress corporator Ganga Kunal Mane.

Mane said the protest was held silently without raising any slogans. "We just showed her black flags and placards. The protesting women were workers of the Congress party," the corporator said.

During the day-long programmes organised by the Union Ministry for Women and Child Development and Union Ministry for Minority Affairs for women from minority communities,, Irani and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi interacted with members of Muslim, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities.

Wasim Khan, president of the BJP's minority cell and coordinator of the “Poshan Abhiyan” in Mumbai, claimed the protest was held before Irani embarked on her scheduled itinerary.

He said Naqvi and Irani first visited the Anjuman Islam school in suburban Bandra, Gandhi Seva (Mandir), and later Our Lady Church in Sion. They also attended a meeting in the Dadar Parsi Colony with members of the Parsi community.

"MPs and MLAs of BJP were present at all the events,” he said.

Speaking at Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan (nutrition awareness campaign) programmes, Irani earlier in the day said pregnant women's health should be a joint responsibility of the family.

