Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a constable in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra after he questioned them about not wearing face masks despite the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Vasantrao Naik Chowk, CIDCO, where the police constable was posted on duty, an official said.

"He spotted that the three men were not wearing face masks. He stopped them and questioned them about it, following which a heated argument broke out and later turned into a scuffle,” he said.

The accused not only verbally abused the constable, but also thrashed him and hit him with a stone, he added.

The trio, identified as Pratap Jagtap, Akash Kulkarni and Ashutosh Zingorde, were arrested on Friday morning, the police official said, adding that an offence was registered against them under relevant IPC sections.

