New Delhi, August 7: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the result of the UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 exam. Candidates can check the UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 result on the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam was held on July 18. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the mains exam, which is scheduled for November 21, 2021. CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in.

The UPSC ESE mains exam 2021 will consist of two conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. Each paper will be for three hours and will have a weightage of 300 marks. Candidates who will qualify for the main exam will appear for the Stage 3 Personality Test. It will have a weightage of 200 marks. NID DAT Prelims Result 2021 Declared by National Indtitute of Design on Oficial Website; Candidates Can Check Scores At admissions.nid.edu.

Here Are Steps to Check UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads "Written Result: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021" under the "What's New" tab.

A PDF list of shortlisted candidates' roll numbers will appear.

Click on the list and then search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.

Take a printout of the list for future reference.

Notably, marks and cut-off of the prelims exam will be upload in the UPSC website after the completion of the final round. A total of 215 vacancies in Survey of India Group' A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service and other departments will be filled with this recruitment drive.

