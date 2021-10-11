Latur, Oct 11 (PTI) A deputy sarpanch from Latur district in Maharashtra was disqualified from holding his post on Monday by the district collector for violating the two-child norm after he won the gram panchayat election in 2017, an official said.

The final hearing was conducted before the Latur district collector on a complaint filed by an activist against the deputy sarpanch of Nandgaon village, Manoj Waghmare.

The collector declared Waghmare ineligible to hold the post as the latter was found guilty of hiding the information that he has three children.

In 2017, Waghmare was elected in the Nandgaon Gram Panchayat elections. He later became deputy sarpanch of the village.

According to the complainant, Waghmare had declared in his nomination papers that he had two children.

However, he became a father for a third time on April 15, 2019 after becoming Deputy Sarpanch, which the complainant claimed was a violation of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act.

