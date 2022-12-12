Nashik, Dec 12 (PTI) The District Planning Committee has sanctioned Rs 894.63 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 for development works in Nashik, an official said on Monday.

All departments have also been directed to ensure funds for works for the fiscal 2022-23 do not lapse due to non-usage, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse said.

The Rs 894.63 crore given to the district comprises Rs 501.50 crore for general schemes, Rs 293.13 crore for tribal sub-scheme and Rs 100 crore for Scheduled Caste sub-scheme, an official said.

"Nashik is at fifth position in the state and second in the division on general schemes' fund expenditure," the official informed.

Bhuse said Nashik has performed the best in terms of tribal sub-scheme expenditure.

Of the Rs 179.77 crore funds received for the tribal sub-scheme, Rs 110.82 crore has been distributed and Rs 107.42 crore has been spent, the official informed.

The DPC meeting held during the day was attended by Bhuse, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal, local MLAs, Collector Gangatharan D as well as police and civic officials.

