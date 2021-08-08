Jalna, Aug 8 (PTI) The Jalna Municipal Council (JMC) in Maharashtra has sealed a store of DMart, a leading supermarket chain, located on Mantha Road here for keeping its operations on for public on Sunday despite a ban on doing so as part of coronavirus restrictions, an official said.

The district administration had earlier issued a notification, specifying that all essential and non-essential shops, including shopping malls, can remain open on weekdays till 8 pm. On Saturdays, they can operate till 3 pm, but all non-essential shops and malls must remain shut on Sundays.

"Civic officials conducted a surprise raid at the DMart store as it was found operating today. Scores of people there were found flouting COVID-19 norms," JMC chief officer Nitin Narvekar said.

The administration is taking strict measures to ensure that people follow all the safety rules related to coronavirus, he said.

