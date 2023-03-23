Chandrapur, Mar 23 (PTI) A man and his wife, both doctors, were killed after their car was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Male Cheetahs Released in Free-Ranging Area in Kuno National Park.

The incident took place near Shebal village on Warora-Wani road on Wednesday afternoon, and the deceased have been identified as Dr Atul Gaurkar and Dr Ashwini Gaurkar, he said.

Also Read | Ajay Banga, US Nominee for World Bank President, To Visit India for Final Stop on Global Tour on March 23-24.

"The truck was coming from the opposite direction. Ashwini, who had recently joined District Hospital in Wani as per kin, died on the spot, while Atul succumbed to injuries when he was being rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)