Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were injured after a gas leak led to a fire in their apartment in Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The blaze erupted in an apartment on the 23rd floor of a housing complex in Shil Phata area in the afternoon hours, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire was the result of a gas leak, the official said.

Firemen from Mumbra rushed to the scene and put out the blaze, he said.

Nurza Bendrekar and her daughter-in-law Faida (45) sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, the official added.

