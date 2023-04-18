Buldhana, Apr 18 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was killed and her husband, a former Ranji player, was injured when their car rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Kalyana village in Mehkar taluka when Praveen Hingnikar (65), a former Ranji player and Vidarbha Cricket Association's pitch curator, and his wife were returning to Nagpur from Pune.

Also Read | Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

A police official said the truck was parked along a stretch of the highway near the village when the car hit it from behind.

Hingnikar's wife was killed due to the impact and he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

Also Read | Accenture Layoff: Tech Layoffs Deepens As IT Firm Announces 19,000 Jobs Cuts, Delays Freshers Recruitments; Top Five Points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)