Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena MLA Suryakant Desai died on Friday at the age of 95 in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, his kin said.

He was elected from Parel Assembly seat in central Mumbai in 1995.

Desai complained of breathlessness and was admitted in a hospital here on Thursday and died a day later while being shifted to another hospital with ventilator facilities, a family member said.

His son said the ambulance in which he was being transported developed a snag midway and had to be pushed over some distance, adding he planned to file a police case against the hospital and ambulance provider for negligence.

