Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a six-member committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the state Home department stated that the decision to set up such a panel was under consideration, and it is in accordance with the letter issued by the Union ministry for Road Transport and Highways asking states to implement the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020.

Also Read | Dutch Court Blocks Plans to Cut Schiphol Airport Flights.

IAS officer Sudhirkumar Shrivastava (retd) will be the chairman of the committee which will have to submit its report in the next three months, the order stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)